Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Says Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Are ''well-behaved''

Bigg Boss Season 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been making the headlines with their aggressive behaviour. They are considered to be among the strongest contestants of the current season. Recently, actor Varun Dhawan was seen talking about the two. Read more to know what Varun had to say about his co-stars Sidharth and Asim.

Varun talks about Shukla and Riaz

Varun Dhawan was recently seen at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019. At the event, he was seen speaking about the Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. At the event, Varun was asked if Sidharth ever created a nuisance at the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Varun replied that nothing of that sort happened on the sets. In the film, Sidharth played the role of a rich NRI Angad Bedi.

Varun also stated that he thinks that the show is quite different and what happens inside the house of Bigg Boss is also different. He said that it is a reality show and it is better that we should take it as a reality show only. He stated that he knows Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz personally and that he has worked with both the actors. He was seen with Riaz in Main Tera Hero, and with Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Varun went on to say that they both are extremely warm-hearted and well-behaved outside. He wished both of them good fortune and wished them luck for the show. When Varun was asked who is his favourite contestant on the sets of Bigg Boss season 13, he quickly said ‘Salman Khan.’

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his 2020 dance flick Street Dancer 3D. The film will be released on January 24, 2020, and will feature Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. Fans of the actor are all excited about the film.

