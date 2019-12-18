Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Share A Kiss As They Confess Their Feelings

Bigg Boss 13 has been a witness to changing equations with every passing episode. But there are some bonds which have remained unchanged right from the inception of the show. From Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma; viewers are witnessing some pairs whose equation with each other has been extremely interesting to see on the screen. But it is Paras and Mahira's bond which has culminated to be truly strong from the first day of the show. The two have constantly supported each other in every situation.

Mahira and Paras can be seen kissing in this video

However, Mahira had reportedly mentioned several times on the show that she is not on the show to start a romance angle with anyone. She had also stated that her mother would not like it on the screen. It is not a hidden fact that Paras is in a serious relationship with actor and model Aakansha Puri who also visited the show to showcase her support for him. But it seems from the recent episodes that both Paras and Mahira are developing feelings for each other. A recent video has been circulating on the social media where the two can be seen confessing their love and attraction for each other with Paras even kissing Mahira after that. Watch the video here.

Shehnaaz was upset due to Mahira being Paras' first priority

The recent episode also saw Paras admitting that even though Shehnaaz Gill likes him, Mahira will always be his first priority on the show. Shehnaaz could also be seen getting angry on this thing and also started throwing tantrums in the house. But fans also want to see the reaction of Paras' girlfriend Aakansha on his growing closeness with Mahira. When she had graced the show, Aakansha had admitted to the host Salman Khan that Paras getting close with the female contestants inside the house was their collective game strategy which they had decided upon before he entered the house.

