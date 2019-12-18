Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 17, 2019 | Housemates Play Chooha-billi

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 17, 2019, written update

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss started as a strange song played in the background and the housemates woke up. The song was related to the Chooha-Billi task that was going to be held later in the day. Shehnaaz got emotional about Paras not giving her any priority for captaincy. Vishal went and conveyed the same to Paras. Mahira got offended and said that she feels like she is coming between Paras and Shehnaaz. However, Paras ignored everything and hugged Mahira. Also, Shefali Bagga got irked at being taunted by Siddharth Shukla about her ‘angle’ with Arhaan. She went and informed the same to Rashami, who then confronted Arhaan about the same. He gave his own explanation to Rashami. Shefali Bagga tried to clear this thing with Siddharth again, as she said that she already had a connection with someone outside of the house and that she did not like such jokes.

Later, the housemates were given an interesting task which involved a cat that had apparently entered the house and they had to bring it under control from time-to-time. The team that had the most number of members left at the end is the one who will be declared as the winner. The task began and each of the team members tried their best to get saved and tie the bell to the cat’s neck. In the midst of all this, the cat fell down and all of them were sent inside the house, by Bigg Boss. The housemates were also informed that they should not try to hurt the cat or break its bell. The task resumed again and there were minor tussles among housemates that took place. Vishal and Paras got involved in a fight and hurl abuses at each other. Mahira also barged in between and further intensified the fight. Paras strategized with Asim so that they can win the task. Vikas and Asim get involved in a fight and ended up breaking the bell.

Siddharth pulled Shehnaaz’s leg and so did Vikas Gupta. Mahira kept taunting Vishal and Madhurima who also commented on her in return. Later on, Siddharth announced that none of the teams were able to put the bell on the cat. The teams were asked to name one member each who will be debarred from the captaincy task. Paras was ousted from one team. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was angry at Siddharth, Paras and Mahira and stayed away from them. She spoke to Siddharth about Paras not giving her a priority. Paras also went and tried to pacify her. Shehnaaz called Paras a flipper and lay on the ground, crying.

Later, Shefali Bagga broke down on being let down by her team members. Siddharth, Paras, Shehnaaz and others tried to pacify her. The task resumed again and Arti’s team was able to tie the bell on the cat. But for some reason, Siddharth said that none of the teams had been able to tie the bell. Then, Mahira was ousted from her team. Madhurima and Shefali Bagga had a discussion about who should remain on the team. Shehnaaz tried to talk to Sidharth but he ignored her. He told her that she had made him an option in front of Paras. Shefali Bagga was then ousted from her own team. Shehnaaz asked Shefali Bagga not to give in. However, she broke down and burst in front of her team-mates. She also got into an ugly tiff with Rashami and then ended up breaking an item of the house. Rashami also burst out at Arhaan for not speaking up when Shefali Bagga was making fun of their team in front of the other teams. Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga threw away all the pictures of the housemates, thereby indirectly declaring the task cancelled. Stay tuned.

