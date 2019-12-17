Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Lashes Out At Kamya Punjabi

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Owing to its high TRP’s, Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by five weeks, which now means that the show will witness its finale in February 2020. Last week in the Bigg Boss house was full of drama and some amazing twists and turns. Some well-known people entered the Bigg Boss house and revealed some ugly truths in front of the contestants.

Last week even saw the eviction of Hindustani Bhau. Monday's episode saw that Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Arti Singh, Madhurima and Vishal Aditya Singh getting nominated for the evictions this week. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw some popular television faces like Kamya Punjabi and Hiten Tejwani entering the house and showing the mirror to the contestants. Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav Desai also entered the house and revealed everything regarding Rashami and Arhaan's relationship.

When Kamya Punjabi entered the house, she lashed out at Shefali Jariwali during the same mirror task for creating a rift between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. She also provoked Rashami to file a case against Shehnaaz Gill when she hurt her finger. Now, Shefali Jariwali's husband, Parag Tyagi took to Instagram to give it back to the Kamya for demeaning his wife. Parag took to his Instagram to pen down a long note for Kamya. He also admitted that he has been a big fan of Kamya but he went on to add that his review of his wife was incorrect. Well, it is sure that Parag will leave no opportunity to stand by his wife, and give an earful to people who are passing wrong judgements on his wife.

Post where Parag lashed out on Kamya Punjabi:

Parag celebrated Shefali Jariwala's birthday:

