Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Homophobic Remark On Vikas Gupta Condemned By Fans And Audience

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 house saw Asim Riaz making a homophobic comment on Vikas Gupta. Fans are enraged by this unacceptable behaviour of the contestant. Read more here.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The Bigg Boss 13 house is known for the friendships, the romance, the tasks and also for the fights that occur inside. But things escalated in the episode that was aired on Monday, December 16. Asim Riaz made a comment on Vikas Gupta that seemed to be homophobic.

Asim Riaz's comment:

Asim Riaz was seen in conversation with Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh. The three were talking about razors. Asim then told Vikas Gupta that there are aloe vera razors available as well. He then smirked at his comment, which made it seem like he was passing comment at Vikas' sexuality. 

After this scene, Vikas Gupta called Asim Riaz and lectured him about the same. Vikas looked completely annoyed and asked him to think before he speaks. Asim denied the whole thing completely and changed the topic. Later in the episode, Paras, Shehnaaz, and Vishal could be seen making fun of the same thing. 

Fans enraged

Fans took to Twitter to show their rage and disdain against this homophobic behaviour of Asim. Fans are annoyed that this sort of behaviour is tolerated easily by Bigg Boss. Many also talked about how this was unexpected of Asim Riaz.

Asim Riaz was heavily advised by the audience to be careful of what he says in the Bigg Boss house. A homophobic comment on the part of Asim could bring a lot of damage to his image. The upcoming episodes will show how the attitude of the house will change as mastermind Vikas is called back for this season.

Published:
