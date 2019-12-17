Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Homophobic Remark On Vikas Gupta Condemned By Fans And Audience

The Bigg Boss 13 house is known for the friendships, the romance, the tasks and also for the fights that occur inside. But things escalated in the episode that was aired on Monday, December 16. Asim Riaz made a comment on Vikas Gupta that seemed to be homophobic.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Disappointed As Paras Chhabra Chooses Mahira Sharma Over Her

Asim Riaz's comment:

Asim Riaz was seen in conversation with Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh. The three were talking about razors. Asim then told Vikas Gupta that there are aloe vera razors available as well. He then smirked at his comment, which made it seem like he was passing comment at Vikas' sexuality.

After this scene, Vikas Gupta called Asim Riaz and lectured him about the same. Vikas looked completely annoyed and asked him to think before he speaks. Asim denied the whole thing completely and changed the topic. Later in the episode, Paras, Shehnaaz, and Vishal could be seen making fun of the same thing.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Advises Arhaan And Shefali Bagga To Romance For The Show?

Fans enraged

Fans took to Twitter to show their rage and disdain against this homophobic behaviour of Asim. Fans are annoyed that this sort of behaviour is tolerated easily by Bigg Boss. Many also talked about how this was unexpected of Asim Riaz.

I don’t know what people are doing. Stop abusing #VikasGupta for the aloevera incident. Your comments are homophobic and disgusting. #asimRiaz DID taunt there and maybe he didn’t mean it that way but Vikas has dealt with comments like that all the while and if he felt it (cntd) — Ari (@Ariksh13) December 16, 2019

Anyway I liked Asim but it's not good to see the way he got on aelovera that was very personal on Vikas sir this is not right anyway Vikas sir is playing very well and he is the Mastermind #VikasGupta @lostboy54 #asimriaz — Nidhi Garach (@GarachNidhi) December 16, 2019

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Blame Shefali Jariwala For Their Fall-out

Anyway I liked Asim but it's not good to see the way he got on aelovera that was very personal on Vikas sir this is not right anyway Vikas sir is playing very well and he is the Mastermind #VikasGupta @lostboy54 #asimriaz — Nidhi Garach (@GarachNidhi) December 16, 2019

Such a pathetic person #AsimRiaz is bullying someone on the basis of sexuality!

Stop over using your bloody hand moments and start using little bit of your mind you fool!#VikasGupta #VikasInBB13 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Dr Akshay Thakur 👨🏻‍⚕️ (@Iamakkithakur) December 17, 2019

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Warns Shehnaaz Gill About Rashami Desai

Asim Riaz was heavily advised by the audience to be careful of what he says in the Bigg Boss house. A homophobic comment on the part of Asim could bring a lot of damage to his image. The upcoming episodes will show how the attitude of the house will change as mastermind Vikas is called back for this season.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 16, 2019 | Siddharth Shukla Is Back In The Game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.