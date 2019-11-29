Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Accuses Hindustani Bhau Of Touching Her Inappropriately?

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 was extremely high on drama. It began with Bigg Boss announcing a luxury budget task for the contestants. The task had the housemates divided into two groups that are- Team Paras and Team Asim, who were also the 'sanchalak' of the task. The two teams had to write the words 'Luxury Budget' with the alphabets which will be sent to the house. The task saw a lot of physical brawl between the contestants. The brawl got extremely nasty as even the female contestants got embroiled in it. As a result, contestant Sidharth Shukla also gets injured in the process.

Shehnaaz and Rashami have a fight over Hindustani Bhau touching her inappropriately

However at this moment, when Shehnaaz Gill sits beside him, Hindustani Bhau tries to snatch the alphabets from her and in the process touches her near the belly. Shehnaaz, as a result, gets irritated and Mahira Sharma further tells her to reprimand Bhau to not touch her inappropriately. As a result, Rashami Desai and Shefali Jariwala who were in Bhau's group lash out at Shehnaaz for falsely accusing Bhau of inappropriately touching her. This also results in an ugly verbal brawl between Shehnaaz and Rashami where the two contestants lash out at each other.

The episode ends with a nasty brawl between Asim and Paras

Rashami accuses Shehnaaz of putting wrong allegations against Hindustani Bhau. Shehnaaz gets support from her close friend Sidharth Shukla who tells Rashami to stay in her limits and not make an issue out of such petty things. Sidharth also accuses her to create an unnecessary fight between Shenaaz and Bhau. However, Rashami, Shefali, Himanshi have a discussion with Bhau again on this issue. The women try to make Bhau understand that Mahira's statement will give everyone the impression that he tried to touch Shehnaaz in the wrong way. Mahira angrily comes to the scene and tries to defend herself. Soon, Sidharth comes there and tries to finish off the whole argument around the issue. The end of the task sees Team Paras emerging victorious. The episode ends with an ugly fight between Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. It will be interesting to witness what the further episodes will have in store for us.

