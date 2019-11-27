Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Kissing Shehnaaz’s Forehead Will Melt Your Sidnaaz Hearts

It seems that the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will be a treat for all the 'Sidnaaz' fans out there. The recent promo of the show sees housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill engage in an adorable pillow fight. Sidharth can also be seen throwing a pillow at Shehnaaz and she can be seen requesting him not to trouble her. Shehnaaz too hits Sidharth hard with the pillow after which his reaction is truly hilarious to witness. Soon there ensues a cat and mouse chase between the two of them around the house. Shehnaaz requests Sidharth to stop tormenting her while lying down on the floor. But this was not the only thing which excited the fans.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz engage in an adorable banter

After that, Shehnaaz and Sidharth can be seen hugging each other with Sidharth planting a kiss on her forehead. This managed to excite all their fans for the upcoming episode. Reportedly, Sidnaaz fans were upset after the steamy scenes between Sidharth and Rashmi Desai. They reportedly also requested the makers to give more screen presence to Sidharth and Shehnaaz inside the house. The recent Bigg Boss College task has led to some high-octane drama inside the house. It has again managed to create some arguments and fights. Watch the promo here.

Vishal and Hindustani Bhau have an ugly fight

The recent promo also shows Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a bitter argument during the task. Vishal tells Bhau not to embroil with him during the argument. Bhau hits back at the contestant and tells him that he would have shown who he really is if the task would have taken place outside the house. The task saw some housemates don the hat of teachers of different subjects. Bhau went on to draw Mahira Sharma's lips on the board during the lecture which did not go down well with some of the contestants. Vishal confronted him and asked him not to poke fun at other housemates' appearances. Bhau accuses Vishal of igniting fights between different housemates inside the house which soon leads to an ugly brawl between the two.

