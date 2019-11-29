Bigg Boss 13 Written Update: Asim And Paras's Rift Turns Ugly Post Luxury Budget Task

Luxury Budget Task and nominations happen to be the most eventful episodes of Bigg Boss 13. Read the Bigg Boss 13 written update for the episode telecasted on November 28, 2019. From details of the luxury task to Paras-Asim's heated argument, this is what happened in the house.

The episode and the day of housemates started with the song Tareefan. Later, while contestant Mahira Sharma was discussing Rashami Desai with the captain of the week Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's interference triggered Paras Chhabra to put his nose in between. After a light argument between Paras, Asim and Mahira, Bigg Boss announced the luxury task. The task divided the team into two groups, Team A and Team B. Team A consisted of Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz, Aarti and Devoleena and Team B members were Asim, Vishal, Shefali, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi and Rashami, whereas Paras and Asim were Sanchalaks for the task.

According to the task, a set up was organised in the garden area where a slide at the main door and two tables were placed at the two corners for both the teams. Before starting the task, Asim and Rashami celebrated Himanshi's birthday. The housemates gathered in the garden and the task started. As the task started moving forward, Asim was continually falling into arguments with inmates. Later, the task turned into physical violence and Bigg Boss paused the task unless everything got cool down. The Luxury Budget task resumed after a few arguments between the contestants and Bigg Boss announced Shukla's team as the winner.

Post the luxury budget task, Asim-Paras started verbally abusing each other. At the heat of the moment, Paras started throwing taunts about the social status of Riaz. Paras started yelling at Mahira too when she requested to not pass comments on social status. After the housemates managed to control the situation, Asim went to Paras and told that being like him is a curse. Everyone was upset with Paras for his statements on Asim. In the upcoming episode, all the contestants take Paras' name and send him to jail.

