Bigg Boss 13: This Throwback Pic Of Sidharth And Rashami Will Melt Your SidRa Hearts

Bigg Boss 13 has been soaring the popularity charts for many reasons. One of the reasons is definitely the bitter-sweet camaraderie of contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Right since the inception of the show, Sidharth and Rashami have had a rollercoaster ride of a journey as they sometimes embroiled with each other in bitter altercations or they were also seen taking some sarcastic jibes at each other. But apart from sharing this bitter bond the duo have also showcased their adorable side for each other. Fans also could not help but notice their infectious on-screen chemistry from when they recreated their Dil Se Dil Tak music video.

Sidharth and Rashami pose for an adorable selfie in this throwback picture

Their chemistry was also lauded during the show and this throwback picture of the two from the sets of the show will definitely make your 'SidRa' hearts melt. The two are twinning in white in the picture which suggests that they were in the middle of filming their music video. Sidharth and Rashami can be seen striking a goofy pose in the selfie which is too endearing to behold. Speaking about the show, Dil Se Dil Tak, it had Sidharth and Rashami playing a married couple, Parth and Shorvori who yearned for a child. It also starred Jasmin Bhasin in a pivotal role.

Rashami and Sidharth will share an endearing moment in the upcoming episode

Speaking about their stint in Bigg Boss 13, after countless weeks of incessant fighting, the two are seeming to develop a more cordial bond now. The sneak-peak of the upcoming episode showed Sidharth and Rashami engaged in a conversation in the garden area. Rashami then reveals to Sidharth that she has been thinking about some things now and he is one of them. When piqued further by Sidharth on the matter, she says that she is wondering why is he suddenly being nice to her and is taking care of her. To this, Sidharth replies by saying that this is nothing new for him. But his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star further asks him whether he is forgetting that she is 'Rashami', his archnemesis in the house. It will be interesting to witness how far their budding friendship will go inside the house.

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram

