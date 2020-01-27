Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Calls Sidharth Shukla 'Gentle' And 'Protective'

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with their Street Dancer 3D gang graced the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. Varun and Shraddha entered the house and got reviewed their performances so far. Varun Dhawan revealed that this season has been the most entertaining and followed season of Bigg Boss. While greeting his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Sidharth Shukla, Varun, with all his heart, spoke about his bond with him.

Varun Dhawan reveals that Sidharth Shukla is the most gentle person he has ever worked with

When the Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, Varun first began by saying that he knows Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz both very well. He also revealed that while talking to Salman Khan, he told him that Shukla is the most gentle person he has worked with. He also added that Sidharth is a very protective and chivalrous person. Talking about his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania shooting days, Varun Dhawan said that when he and Alia Bhatt would shoot in the crowd, Sidharth Shukla would just hug and protect them.

Later on, Varun Dhawan also shared that contestants in the house are unaware of Sidharth Shukla's funny side. He said that Sidharth is a very funny person. And later on, while talking to Shehnaaz Gill, Dhawan said that she has been changing Shukla's comedy into tragedy.

