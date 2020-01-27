Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Tells Sidharth Shukla, ‘I Have Been Thinking About You’

Bigg Boss 13 has been soaring the popularity charts for countless reasons. One of the reasons is definitely the bitter-sweet relationship of contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Right since the inception of the show, Sidharth and Rashami have had a rollercoaster ride of a journey as they sometimes embroiled with each other in nasty altercations or they were also seen taking some sarcastic jibes at each other. But apart from sharing this bitter bond the duo have also showcased their caring side for each other. Recently, Sidharth and Rashami were seen as having yet another adorable encounter in the promo of the upcoming episode which will make their fans go gaga over the duo. The promo saw Rashami telling Sidharth that she has been 'thinking about him'.

Rashami tells Sidharth that she has been thinking about him

The sneak-peak showed Sidharth and Rashami engaged in a conversation in the garden area. Rashami then reveals to Sidharth that she has been thinking about some things and he is one of them. When piqued further by Sidharth on the matter, she says that she is wondering why is he being nice to her and is taking care of her. To this, Sidharth replies that this is nothing new for him. But his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star asks him whether he is forgetting that she is 'Rashami', his archnemesis in the house.

Rashami hints that she needs to tell Sidharth some things

Rashami further tells Sidharth that she is affected by these things to which he says that even he tends to be affected by them. Rashami, however, refuses to believe him and Sidharth says that it is just her belief that he is not vulnerable to such things. Rashami further raises the curiosity of the viewers as she tells him that she wants to tell him two or three things. Now, the viewers are left wanting for more and are inevitably guessing what Rashami wishes to tell Sidharth. This can be an exciting phase on the show for all the 'SidRa' fans out there.

Video Courtesy: SidRalove01 Twitter

