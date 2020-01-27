Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Is Most Celebrity's Favourite And These Instances Are Proof

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining its audience for a long time now and has been topping the TRP charts. However, the contestants this season have also played a pivotal part to add to the entertainment quotient. One of the contestants that was constantly grabbing eyeballs since the start of the show is ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ aka Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz celebrates her birthday today and fans have been flooding the social media with lovely wishes for her. However, not just the fans, her adorable antics have time and again impressed all the guests too, who have graced the show.

Here are all the times Shehnaaz won the hearts of all the guests of the Bigg Boss house

Gautam Gulati

It is not a hidden fact that Shehnaaz proclaimed her love for Gautam Gulati many a times inside the show. She revealed that she was always a fan of the former Bigg Boss winner and so it was not a surprise that Gautam's entry sent her into a frenzy. Shehnaaz showered Gautam with loads of hugs and kisses which was quite amusing to watch. Gautam has also revealed many times that Shehnaaz is his favourite contestant from this season because of her endearing mannerisms.

Kartik Aaryan

Shehnaaz has time and again confessed her die-hard love for Kartik Aaryan. She has also revealed that out of the few celebrities, she just follows Kartik Aaryan on social media. Shehnaaz started fangirling after Kartik graced the show once again and also made an adorable portrait of the actor along with a 'kiss'. Kartik was so enamored by Shehnaaz's antics that not only he called her his favourite contestant but also shared her portrait of him, on his social media handle.

Amrita Singh

Not only Kartik Aaryan, but it seems like Shehnaaz is also the favourite of veteran actor Amrita Singh. When Kartik along with Sara Ali Khan graced the show, Sara revealed that her mother is a huge fan of the show. Salman Khan arranged a telephonic conversation with Amrita and asked her who her favourite contestant was. She took no time to reply with Shehnaaz's name which just proves that Punjab's Katrina Kaif is indeed winning hearts.

Laxmi Aggarwal

Laxmi Aggarwal who graced the show during the promotion of Chhapaak also surprised everyone when she revealed that she is a fan of Shehnaaz. Laxmi told Shehnaaz that she is her favourite contestant and that she also loves her voice. Laxmi also reveals that she loves to imitate Shehnaaz too. Laxmi could be seen copying Shehnaaz's Punjabi accent which was too endearing to behold.

