Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Calls Paras Chhabra Rashami Desai’s ‘naukar’

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 are in for some unexpected twists and turn in the upcoming episodes. In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra who are locked up in the secret room saw Rashami Desai as well as Arhaan Khan making cheese paratha for which they used the cheese from the luxury budget which was won by Sidharth's team. Sidharth gets furious after witnessing this and tells Paras that Rashami has stolen the cheese from their share of luxury budget. After this Sidharth also taunts Paras for following Rashami blindly during the initial days of the show.

Sidharth tells Paras that he thought he was Rashami's 'servant' initially

Sidharth tells that he thought Paras was like Rashami's servant who used to do anything she wanted. However, Paras defends himself by saying that he was just being a good friend to her. But Paras reveals that he is also displeased with Rashami and Arhaan now. Sidharth also revealed to Paras that Rashami made him clean the plates as well as do all the other work inside the house. Sidharth and Paras also witness the BB Post Office task which was held for the next captaincy. The two appreciated Vikas Gupta's game strategy when he shredded Rashami's letter after Hindustani Bhau handed it over to her.

Vikas reveals that destroying Rashami's letter was part of his game

The two also take a dig at Rashami while observing the same. Rashami also goes on to defend Vikas for destroying the letter. Vikas tells her that the action was fair from his side as he is here to play the game. Fans are reportedly excited to see the reaction of the housemates when Sidharth and Paras enter the house again. The captaincy task also saw a bitter fight between Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala. Asim called Shefali not trustworthy as she destroyed Bhau's letter during the task. The upcoming episode also saw Asim betraying Mahira Sharma by shredding her letter for becoming a captaincy contender.

