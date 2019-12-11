Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Explains Why She Hugged And Kissed Asim Riaz

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw some heated moments between the contestants in the wake of the captaincy tasks. Shefali Jariwala revealed the real reason why she would often hug and kiss contestant Asim Riaz. The two shared a close bond with housemate Himanshi Khurrana completing their trio. Shefali was seen telling Hindustani Bhau that the main reason she was getting close to Asim was because of the growing closeness between him and Himanshi. She further added that she wanted to make it feel like a normal thing as Himanshi was supposed to get married to her beau after leaving the house.

Shefali revealed real reason why she used to hug and kiss Asim

Shefali did not want Asim and Himanshi to look like a couple as that would jeopardize her relationship outside the house. However, Sidharth Shukla who was observing the whole conversation from inside the secret room went on to say that Shefali is lying and that she used to stick around with Asim even before he started growing close to Himanshi. Shefali also added that how Paras Chhabra tried to pin down false allegations regarding her and Asim's rapport despite knowing that she is married. Arti Singh who also listened to the conversation added that Asim is a selfish person.

Shefali and Asim engage in a fight during captaincy task

Shefali expresses her disappointment regarding Asim's changed behaviour towards her to Bhau and adds that maybe Asim blames her for Himanshi's eviction. Shefali also made an interesting revelation where she added that Himanshi had told her to take care of Asim before leaving the house. However, things turn ugly for Asim and Shefali's friendship when Asim accuses her of not being true to anyone during the Bigg Boss captaincy task. The reason behind this was that Shefali destroyed Hindustani Bhau's letter which came from his family during the captaincy task. Asim also said that he knew from the first day that Shefali cannot be trusted. However, Bhau tells him not to interfere in their matter and that they will sort things out on their own. Shefali defends her behaviour by saying that she badly wanted to become the captain this time which led her to destroy Bhau's behaviour.

