Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Destroys Mahira Sharma's Family's Letter During Task

Bigg Boss 13 is the most controversial season from all of the Bigg Boss seasons. Now the show is bringing back some unique twists and turns which are making fans go crazy. The show is full of ugly fights, yelling and some entertaining drama that is leaving fans in extreme excitement. The recent episode of the Bigg Boss 13 show will have a new task where Bigg Boss post office has given chance to housemates to read their family letters but at the cost of their captainship. The upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss will witness that Asim Riaz will betray Mahira Sharma and destroy her letter from family to become one of the captaincy contenders.

Asim Raiz betrays Mahira Sharma

In the promo video, it is seen that Mahira will give up on her captaincy by not shredding Asim's family letter. But later Asim just betrays Mahira and shreds her letter. In the further video, Mahira will be seen telling the housemates that she values family more than captaincy in the house and hence she returns the letter to Asim. But, however, there is a twist here, Asim gets Mahira's family letter in the task and he refuses to give it back to Mahira, because of which Mahira breaks down into tears and feel upset by Asim's betrayal. In the further video, Asim is seen telling Mahira and the housemates that he wants to become the captain of the Bigg Boss house and that is why he will destroy everything that will come in his way.

Further in the promo, it is seen that the letter is shredded by Asim and Mahira on the other hand, is seen breaking down into tears and crying bitterly seeing the shredded paper pieces. In the video, it is also seen that other housemates also feel bad for Mahira as she supports Asim and hands him his family letter but he, on the other hand, doesn't give it to her. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla also get shocked when they witness everything from the secret room. Now viewers are excited to see how things get impacted between Mahira and Asim after all of this. Also, viewers are eagerly waiting for Paras and Sidharth's return into the Bigg Boss house and how the housemates react to it.

Watch promo video here

