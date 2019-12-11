Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Becomes ‘Katputli’ In Bid To Become Captain

Bigg Boss 13 has been seeing some major twists and turns inside the house from the past few weeks. Sidharth Shukla was sent to a secret room where he met Paras Chhabra. In addition to this, the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan unveil secrets about Arhaan Khan before the members of the Bigg Boss house, especially his lady love Rashami Desai.

Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra play around with Rashami Desai

The previous Bigg Boss 13 episode saw the members of the house fight for the captaincy. The competitions seem to be a tough one. One of the main contenders for the task is Rashami Desai and Vikas Gupta.

In a recent promotional video released by Colors TV shows Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra exercise their special right given to them since they are locked up in the secret room. They are seen making a “katputli” aka puppet out of the Uttaran actor. From the looks of it, Rashami is trying too hard to become the captain and Sidharth-Paras are leaving no stone unturned to take advantage of the situation.

In the video, Rashami Desai is seen painting her face to look like a clown. Paras Chhabra is seen asking Rashami to mimic Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala. In a bid to do so, Rashami even falls flat on the ground like Asim does.

Rashami Desai is also asked to compliment Mahira Sharma and she is then seen passing comments on Mahira’s “jalwe”. During the entire time, Sidharth and Paras share a laugh on the whole situation. From the looks of it, tonight’s Bigg Boss 13 episode will be filled with loads of fun and laughter.

