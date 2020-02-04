Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1's Best Moments You Should Not Miss

Bigg Boss Malayalam is the Malayalam-language version of the Indian reality television show, Bigg Boss. The show’s first season premiered on 24 June 2018 on Asianet with Mohanlal as a host. Now, the second season premiered on 5 January 2020 with Mohanlal returning as the host. The first season of the reality show was a big hit among the audience.

It was won by the Malayalam film actor Sabumon Abdusamad, also known as Sabu. He won the prize money of Rs 1 Crore for the reality show. The show ran for more than a hundred days. Now, the Mohanlal hosted reality television show has been renewed and there are seventeen contestants in total. Let’s take look at some of the best moments from season 1 of Bigg Boss Malayalam:

Winner of Season 1

Season 1 of Bigg Boss ran for over a hundred days. The show was hosted by South Indian actor Mohanlal. The winner was awarded prize money of ₹1 Crore. The show has seen major twists and theatricals throughout its run. The contestants were faced with serval tasks, which they managed to complete. The winner of Bigg Boss season 1 was Sabumon Abdusamad. He was the one among 18 contestants who garnered the prestigious win.

Shweta and Ranjini get evicted

This is from the 36th episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam and it was full of twists and surprises. Ranjini Haridas and Shwetha Menon were in the danger zone. Host Mohanlal cut straight to the chase. He asked the two nominees to share their opinions as to why they were nominated by the housemates for elimination. Apart from the double-elimination, there was more. Shwetha and Ranjini were given an emotional goodbye by some housemates and later they were sent to the activity area.

Basheer Bashi’s fight with Pearle Maaney

This is from season 1 of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Basheer Bashi got into an ugly fight with Pearle Maaney. Apparently, the fight was devastating and Basheer thought it was unfair as Maaney did not even invite him to his wedding. In a recent interview, Basheer also said that he regrets the fight and explained how being patient is the key to survive in the house.



