Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestants: Complete List And All You Need To Know About Them

After the massive popularity of Bigg Boss season one Malayalam. The makers of the show are back with another season which will be hosted by Mohanlal. The show has listed all 17 contestants who will appear on the show and compete to emerge as the winner. The list of the contestants is given below:

Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants

Rajani Chandy

Oru Muthashi Gadha fame actor Rajani Chandy will be the first contestant to enter into the Bigg Boss house. The actor showed enthusiasm as she graced the stage with Mohanlal. She is also an avid fitness enthusiast and a drummer.

Alina Padikkal

Alina made a fabulous entry into the Bigg Boss home with a dance performance. The actor is famous for hosting a chat show titled A Day with a Star. Padikkal is a huge adventure fanatic and never fails to impress fans with her stunning photoshoots on Instagram.

RJ Raghu

The witty and charming radio jockey has a popular fan base. His radio shows are catchy and interactive which has earned him a huge following. He introduced himself as someone who loves to talk.

Arya

The Badai Bungalow actor was welcomed with cheers and praises as she was said to be one of the most anticipated contestants for the show. She was last seen hosting the show Start Music. She is an entrepreneur and a proud mom as well.

Saju Navodaya

Popularly known as Pashanam Shaji, the actor was one of the most loved personalities for the show Comedy Stars. Saju played the character Pashanam Shaji in one of his stands up bits and instantly became a huge success. Saju has also gained popularity for the characters he played in movies like Vellimoonga, Amar Akbar Anthony and others.

Veena Nair

The dancer turned actor began her career with Ente Makkal. She rose to fame soon after the show became a hit. Besides her TV stint, Veena was also seen in some movies.

Manju Pathrose

The actor became a household name after she played the character of Syamala in the popular sitcom titled ‘Marimayam’. She went on to win the Kerala state television award and is frequently seen in her vlogs on social media. Manju also was earlier a contestant in the family reality show Veruthe Alla Bharya.

Pareekutty Perumbavoor

The actor is mostly seen in Omar Lulu’s projects and is often called as the director's blue-eyed boy. He rose to fame after his film Happy Wedding became a success. Pareekutty was also seen in Oru Adaar Love starring the internet sensation Priya Prakash Warrier.

Thesni Khan

The actor began her career with the popular comedy series Cinemala. She is widely known for her witty one-liners in films and real life as well. She has starred in several Malayalam movies and hold quiet a fan following to herself.

Dr Rajith Kumar

One of the most shocking entry was of activist Rajith Kumar, the host of the show too was caught by surprise. He is known for his social activism and his service to the society. In the past, Rajith has had a couple of spats with the media which garnered him nationwide recognition.

Pradeep Chandran

Pradeep is a familiar face for the Kerala television viewers. He became widely popular for his lead character Abhiram in the popular show Karuthamuthu. The ardent fan of Bigg Boss host Mohanlal has appeared in a supporting role in the latter’s successful movie Drishyam.

Krishnajeev

The internet sensation holds a huge fan following and goes by the name of Fukru. The young man is popular for his motorcycle stunts and many of his videos went viral on social media. Fans of Fukru were delighted to watch him as the official entrant for Bigg Boss 2.

Reshma Nair

Reshma entered the modelling industry for her love of the fashion world. Prior to her modelling career, she was an English teacher. The model holds a good fan base for her social media account -- Bipolar Mastani.

Somadas

Singer Somadas shot to fame as a participant in the popular music reality show Star Singer. He later went on to do some playback singing for Kalabhavan Mani. Fans were pleased to see him on the reality show.

Alessandra Johnson

The air hostess turned model grabbed everyone's attention with her graceful looks. She has starred in several short films and hold a huge fan base. Alessandra is a fashionista and can pull off any look with equal ease.

Sujo Mathew

The entry of the popular model was not aired on the television but the man was spotted inside the house. His entry created a huge buzz on social media. Sujo Mathew started his career as a Merchant Navy officer and later tested his luck in modelling which garnered him the fame he currently enjoys.

Suresh Krishnan

The director entered the Bigg Boss house as the 17th contestant. Bharatheeyam, Achane Aanenikkishtam, Pathinonnil Vyazham are the popular movies of the director. Fans were pleased to see the director in the house.

