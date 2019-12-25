Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 Winner Sabumon Abdusamad's Details

Bigg Boss Malayalam is considered to be one of the most popular shows in the south. The show first aired on June 24, 2018, and ended its run on September 30. Since then the show has gone on to get immense love and support from fans. The first season itself was considered a massive success due to which the makers are back with a season 2.

Malayalam Bigg Boss 2: Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1 winner

The show ran successfully for over ninety days, and the show was hosted by Mohanlal. The winner was awarded prize money of ₹1 Crore. The show has seen major twists and turns throughout its run. The contestants were faced with serval tasks and complications that they managed to complete. The winner of Bigg Boss season 1 was Sabumon Abdusamad. He was the one among 18 contestants who garnered the prestigious win.

The star rose to fame after his show Tharikida became a massive success. The show revolved around several pranks that he would play on unsuspecting people. It was due to the immense success of the show people started calling him as Tharikida Sabu. He continued his work in television and was soon praised for his role as an interviewer in Midukki.

The makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam have shared several posts and snippets on social media for the season 2 to maintain the level of excitement among fans. The makers of the show have also admitted that the new season will have some interesting twists and turns. The makers have now revealed the date of the second season of the popular TV show. According to a leading news portal, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will go on air January 5, 2020.

