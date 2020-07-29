Bihar Police To Visit Sushant Bank And House In Mumbai Amid Stunning Allegations In FIR

Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Patna on July 25. The Bihar Police is now set to visit Sushant's Mumbai residence and are expected to go through the evidence collected by Mumbai Police in the ongoing investigation regarding the actor's death.

Bihar Police to arrive in Mumbai to investigate SSR's case

Sushant's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Rhea Chakroborty and five others under various sections, including abetment to suicide, in Patna. Following the complaint, Patna Police lodged an FIR against Rhea and five others under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), Sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), Sec 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), Sec 380 (Theft in dwelling house), Sec 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and Sec 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). A four-member team of Bihar Police has arrived in Mumbai to investigate the charges put forth by Rajput's father.

The Bihar Police team first met the DCP of Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on their arrival. They will later visit the bank branch of Kotak Mahindra where Sushant Singh Rajput had an account. The team will then visit the late actor's residence in Mumbai and is also expected to investigate the evidence collected by Mumbai Police.

Sushant's father lodged an FIR making numerous allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. He alleged that Rhea was medicating Rajput under the claim that he was diagnosed with dengue. He added to that the claim that she even made him move out of his house after convincing him that the house was haunted.

Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by KK Singh, Sushant's father, who alleged that the actor’s suicide was a 'well-planned conspiracy’ by Rhea Chakraborty. In this complaint, he also stated that Rhea Chakraborty 'befriended his son to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood' by using the actor’s contacts. Sushant's father also said that Rhea 'wanted to get a hold of his son's wealth and interfered in every decision of his, whether personal or professional’.

KK Singh also alleged that a week before Sushant's death, Rhea Chakraborty left his house with many of his belongings including his laptop, some cash, ATM card, and other important documents. Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and has already recorded statements of many people close to the actor and Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, and more. Rhea's statement was also recorded by the Mumbai Police on June 18.

