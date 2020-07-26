Sushant Singh Rajput death: After Karan Johar's manager, Apoorva Mehta summoned by police

The CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. He had been issued summons to be present for questioning, hours after it came to light that the manager of Karan Johar, the owner of Dharma Productions, had also been summoned. Another person to be linked to the case, with celebrities like Kangana Ranaut urging police to issue summons, Mahesh Bhatt, too has been issued summons in the case earlier on Sunday.

Apoorva has been associated with Dharma Productions since 2005. Sushant has worked in the Dharma Productions film Drive, that released on Netflix last year.

Probe

Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from numerous films and reportedly boycotted by the big names, factors that could have played a role in his death.

Kangana Ranaut has been among the names who claimed that Karan is among the names who had ‘systematically sabotaged’ Sushant's career and also named Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Chopra as being a part of a ‘mafia’ against the late star.

Her team had also expressed her displeasure over Karan Johar not being questioned yet, and claimed that it was because he was a ‘friend’ of Maharashtra MLA-state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Previously, Aditya Chopra and two persons who have been associated with his Yash Raj Films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra are among over 35 names to be questioned in the case.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Though the Mumbai Police has ruled out foul play and claimed he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging’, politicians like Subramanian Swamy have urged the Centre to consider a CBI probe into the case.

