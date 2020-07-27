When Sushant Singh Rajput Turned His Bedroom Into Mansoor's Home For Kedarnath Prep; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath released back in 2018. The film encompassed through an inspirational take on the Uttarakhand floods of 2013. The film starred Sushant along with then debutant Sara Ali Khan. Now, fans have resurfaced an old video from the late actor’s Twitter account. As per the video, he had turned his house into an old, village-style home, with pots and pans and even bed frames changed for Kedarnath. Check out the video below to witness the actor's dedication for his craft-

Also Read | 'Dil Bechara Hua Tha Tab': Famous YouTubers Pay Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput In Kedarnath

In the video, Sushant is panning his camera across the room. He starts by showing the door, which has a poster of Kedarnath visuals stuck on the front side. He then shows the indoors where he has made a bed on the ground level, made in traditional style. The pots and pans are stacked on wooden shelving unit which had a rough finish. The clothes, on the other hand, are left on the nail holders which is a typical setting of a village setting. The room even had sacks bags stacked in one corner. If not the for the caption, it would have been difficult for anyone to know if the house is own or a set as per one fan.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: After Karan Johar's Manager, Apoorva Mehta Summoned By Police

Sushant Singh Rajput shared the video on his Twitter. He wrote, “Before we shot for #kedarnath, I changed my bedroom to Mansoor’s room for a couple of months and this is what I thought would get close. It was only more accurate, detailed & more home later in the shoot but let’s have a look at how it started for me to know/and later be Mansoor.” His video received many appreciative comments from his fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput In Kedarnath was a long journey even before the shoot; watch

Before we shot for #kedarnath, I changed my bedroom to Mansoor’s room for a couple of months and this is what I thought would get close. It was only more accurate, detailed & more home later in the shoot but let’s have a look at how it started for me to know/and later be Mansoor. pic.twitter.com/M69gfCs9BW — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) November 30, 2018

Also Read | Mahesh Bhatt To Be Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Maharashtra Home Minister

Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath essayed the role of Mansoor, who is a reserved Muslim porter and finds love in Mukku essayed by Sara, who is a gorgeous yet rebellious daughter of a Hindu priest in the reel story. The two face drastic misunderstanding and their love is put to test followed by a natural disaster. This Sushant Singh Rajput's movie was set in the serene neighbouring colonies of Kedarnath Temple, that required the actors to work and adapt to the living conditions of natives. For this Sushant prepped from his Bandra home, way before his filming days, as per the video.

Also Read | 'Wow': Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Pays Tribute By Creating His Face With Oreo Biscuits

Fans reacted on the video in the following ways

Only you can do this Sushant.

Changing your lifestyle for every character is not possible for many...

Hats off to you man!!!🙌🙌

You are the real inspiration ! — Sushant Singh Rajput Team (@Team_SushantSR) November 30, 2018

Must say.. Amazing endeavor! Great screenplay and amazing performance @itsSSR. We are so proud of you! — Kashish Chadha (@KashishChaddha) December 8, 2018

If dedication quotient is to be defined,it would be you. 👏🍻 — Manjima🦋 (@flowerforthesun) November 30, 2018

Nooo noo are you real ? You are so dedicated . — hayat zubia 💥 (@hayatzubia) November 30, 2018

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.