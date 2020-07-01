Fact Check: Did Sushant Singh Rajput's Wikipedia Page Reveal His Death Before It Happened?

Origin:

Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death broke, social media has been buzzing with several conspiracies and rumours regarding his death. The latest rumour to be associated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is that someone had edited Sushant Singh Rajput’s Wikipedia page much before the news of his death came out. It is alleged that when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death broke, the history section of the Wikipedia page had been edited.

It is claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s Wikipedia page had been edited around 9 AM and mentioned as he committed suicide way before he was even found dead. Some of the Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have taken to their social media and shared the screenshots of the history page and accused of foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Let’s take a look at some of the claims made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans.

Here are some tweets that made the claim

8:59 am 14th June Sushant’s Wikipedia was updated & mentioned that he is committed suicide!!! Who was this astrologer ???@MumbaiPolice please don’t tell us that he updated his Wikipedia before his death, cause user id is avialable there... #cbiforsushant @RoopaSpeaks pic.twitter.com/3zVgYhQGEd — Team Sushant Shingh Rajput ðŸ‘ŠðŸ» (@DjJnf2) June 29, 2020

#SushantSingRajput #justiceforSushantforum



Police discovers Sushant is dead at 12:30 PM, while wikipedia was updated at 9:01 AM with his status as dead. pic.twitter.com/avVWVe0G5P — Ravi Prakash Agrawal (@raviprakashagr1) June 30, 2020

How this can be possible? According to police Sushant singh talked to his sister at 9am, and on Wikipedia someone updated at 8:59am that he committed suicide!! How is this possible? #AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR pic.twitter.com/bbsEbGteFF — Piyush Dutta (@iamPiyushDutta) June 30, 2020

#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

According to report sushant 10 bje juice pi ke room mai gye fir 8:59 mai hi Wikipedia kaise update ho gya ki unhone suicide kiya it's well planned murder.. #CBI @narendramodi @pmo @AmitShah @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @rajnathsingh

CBI pic.twitter.com/3pc9Hb0ZZ8 — rohit singh (@rsi37246971) June 30, 2020

The truth in the claims

Some of the screenshots shared on Twitter are true. The page was updated at around 9 AM on June 14, 2020. However, the edit time on Wikipedia page is based on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Coordinated Universal Time is 5.30 hours behind the Indian Standard Time (IST). One can check this by going to any random Wikipedia page and scrolling down to its lowermost section. The details of the page being last updated are mentioned there.

Sushant Singh Rajput's page was edited at 8.59 AM (UTC)

It is clearly mentioned there that the time is according to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Sushant Singh Rajput’s Wikipedia page was edited at around 8.59 AM UTC as per its edit history. This time comes down to 2.29 PM in India. It is about the same time when Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide news came out in the news after his death reports were confirmed. Therefore, claims about any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death regarding his Wikipedia page are completely false.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Police have not found any suicide note from his house. His body was found by his house help. The police are currently investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

