Bill Murray Finally Confirms His Comeback In The Upcoming 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Bill Muray has confirmed his return to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In an interview, the Hollywood actor also shed light on the brand new sequel of the film that is based on a completely different storyline but still revisits the 1984 film. Read on to know more details about what Billy Murray said about his role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Billy Murray back for Ghostbusters sequel

Bill Murray played the iconic character of Peter Venkman in the Ghostbusters franchise. The Ghostbusters films are considered to be one of the most iconic franchises of the ’80s. The first installment of the franchise was one of the most successful films in the '80s. However, the second installment failed to recreate the same magic as the one before.

Now, in a recent interview with a media portal, Bill Murray has confirmed his comeback in the newest installment of the franchise i.e. Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the interview, Bill Murray said that the upcoming Ghostbusters film will be dealing with the absence of Egon Spengler. Harold Ramis, who played the character of Spengler and also co-wrote the original movie with Dan Aykroyd, died in 2014. However, during the interview, Bill Murray did not reveal many details about his role in the film.

Bill Murray in the interview said that since a pivotal character i.e. Egon Spengler is missing, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will deal with this absence but the story will not be completely based on Spengler. Ghostbusters: Afterlife focuses on a family led by a single mom and her two kids who move to a farmhouse in Oklahoma. The kids from this family soon discover the entire history of the Ghostbusters.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer drops several Easter eggs from the 1984 Ghostbusters film. Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon in the role of a single mother named Callie. The role of Carrie’s kids has been played by Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. MCU actor Paul Rudd is also playing a pivotal role in the film. But the trailer has still maintained the mystery around Bill Murray's character in the film.

