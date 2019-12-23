Finn Wolfhard Birthday: List Of Web Series That The Actor Has Been A Part Of

A Canadian actor and a musician, Finn Wolfhard is making headline with his recent release Netflix series Stranger Things and It. The actor began his acting career with a television series The 100 and got the role of Zoran. The star has been part of many movies, TV shows and web series. As the young actor is celebrating his 17th birthday, here are some of the web series you must not miss watching.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is an American science fiction-horror web series by the Duffer brothers. The web series was released on Netflix in three different seasons, so far. Finn Wolfhard played the character of Mike Wheeler in the series, his character got into the limelight after he was shown as the love interest of the main character El (eleven).

Guest Grumps

Guest Grumps has hosted many prominent guests which include Rob Schneider, Dan Harmon, Jacob Anderson, Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani and many others. The actor appeared for two times in the series. These videos offer a unique glimpse into the personalities of these celebrities. When they sit down to play a video game they are free to express themselves.

Ten Minute Power Hour

10 Minute Power Hour is a series on The Grumps channel featuring Arin and Danny. The first episode was premiered on April 3rd, 2018. The series features many actors and stars like Arin, Danny, and sometimes a guest completing simple tasks with difficulty within a 10-minute timeframe that is never adhered to. Many of the stars like Finn Wolfhard, Suzy, Ryan and among others have been the part of the show.

Brawl with the Stars

Two actors from Stranger Things appeared on the first episode of Brawl with the Stars which had Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin. It is a mobile game from Supercell who developed Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. Since its launch, it has been downloaded more than 75 million times.



