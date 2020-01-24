All Stephen King's IT Movies Ranked From Best To Least Loved Versions

Stephen King, who is known as the master of horror, is an American author who has written several iconic supernatural and horror novels like It, The Shining, Carrie, Cujo, Misery, and The Green Mile among others. Several novels by Stephen King have been adapted into movies including the movie IT.

The earlier adaptation of IT was a two-part mini-series that was released in 1990 and aired on ABC over two nights after which the movie saw a theatrical release in 2017 and 2019. Here are the IT movies ranked best to the least loved based on the Box Office collection and ratings by IMDb Pro.

IT (2017)

The IT movie released in 2017 was a blockbuster hit and is undeniably the best IT adaptation of all time according to the Box Office collection it received along with the immense appreciation from the audience.

Bill Skarsgard's version of Pennywise was the perfect antagonist scaring away the group members of the Losers' Club by using the images of their own family relatives. The kids who belong to the Loser's club also play the perfect version, acing their performances which were much better than their adult counterparts.

IT Part 1 (1990)

In 1990, the IT miniseries was limited to only the TV. IT Part 1 proved to be extremely gory with all the CGI used. The child versions of the Losers' Club members were just at par as the 2017's version as well. Tim Curry did a perfect version of Pennywise in the 1990 IT version making the playful clown look like a crazy mad man.

(Image credit: IMDb)

IT Part 2 (1990)

Fans said the 1990s IT Part 2 had many weak melodramatic instances which couldn't direct the focus of the viewers. The part saw a confusing mix of a scary as well as a playful clown and thus received the less interest of the audience.

Image credit: IMDb

IT Chapter Two (2019)

IT Chapter Two's story observed a slight modification as compared to the IT Part 2 (1990) with respect to Stan's reason for suicide. Fans were not too pleased with the storyline though.

Image Courtesy: Looper YouTube

