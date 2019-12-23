Finn Wolfhard Has Featured In Many Videos, Check Them Out

Finn Wolfhard, popular for his character of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix Stranger Things is seen in many other films in Hollywood. But, very few know about his interest in music. The Canadian actor started his career as a musician and is a lead vocalist, guitarist and a songwriter for Vancouver based rock band Calpurnia. Finn Wolfhard is currently a member of The Aubreys. Here are a few music videos Finn Wolfhard has proudly been a part of.

Hey Ocean - Change

Canadian band Hey Ocean released the song, Change in 2013. Finn Wolfhard was seen as a zombie kid who lives in a different world. This was the second music video Finn Wolfhard had featured in.

PUP - Guilt Trip

PUP was another rock band who released their first album in 2013. In 2014, they released their new album, Guilt Trip in which Finn Wolfhard was seen as a child thug. He was seen as Stefan Babcock, one of the lead band members.

PUP- Sleep In The Heat

Two years later, PUP released another album, Sleep In The Heat, which was a sequel music video of Guilt Trip. In the first music video, the band is formed and this one showed their journey after three years. Finn Wolfhard was seen as young Stefan Babcock in this music video, too.

NSP - Danny Don't You Know?

Finn Wolfhard was seen as young Danny Sexbang, a member of the American musical band Ninja Sex Party, a comedy musical duo. They released this album in 2018. This song was one of the most loved videos of the band.

Weezer - Take On Me

Weezer is an American rock band which formed in 1982. Rivers Cuomo is one of the lead guitarist and vocalist of the band. In the music video Take on Me, which released earlier this year, Finn Wolfhard is seen as young Rivers Cuomo.

