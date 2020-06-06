​​​​​Bina Kak Pens A Heartfelt Note For Wajid Khan After He Passes Away; Read Here

On June 1, 2020, celebrated music composer Wajid Khan passed away. It was reported that he died due to kidney failure but it was confirmed later by his brother Sajid Khan that he died of cardiac arrest. He also revealed that Wajid had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It was later reported that Wajid Khan’s mother has also tested positive for Coronavirus, and has been admitted to the hospital.

After this news, several stars from the Hindi film industry mourned the death of the Wajid Khan. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others took to social media to offer their condolences. Today, Bina Kak has shared a video of Sajid and Wajid on her Instagram in the memory of the late Wajid Khan. Read here to know more.

​​​​​Bina Kak writes a message for Wajid Khan

On June 6, Bina Kak shared a throwback video from her birthday celebrations. Bina was very close to the music composer duo and both of them were seen performing on her 63rd birthday. Bina Kak shared two posts. She also revealed that Wajid Khan came to Jaipur when he learnt about her battle with cancer.

In the first post, she shared a video where Wajid was seen performing. In the caption of the first video, she wrote, "Wajid my darling rocking my 63rd bday wajid gave a surprise turning up at my house in jaipur when he learnt I had invited my friends .I was fighting cancer then .this was his way of making me feel good .I know u loved me my Gabdu..ab tujhe kahan dhoondo..khush rehna jahan bhi hei". Take a look at the post here.

After this, she also shared another video and expressed how she misses him. In the captions she wrote, "Miss you my Wajid you just darted from Mumbai without telling me .how u made my bday so special ...my Gem stay blessed always .lovely soul". Take a look at the post here to know more.

Wajid Khan’s brother Sajid released an official statement on his Instagram account when the former passed away. The statement read, "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection. We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts."





