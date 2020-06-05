'Wajid Khan Was Hell-bent On Making Me Sing', Says Shalmali Kholgade

Bollywood singer and music composer Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42, last week due to COVID-19 co-morbidities. The singer was popular for composing some great Bollywood songs in Salman Khan’s films like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. According to reports, Wajid Khan died due to cardiac arrest and suffered from some kidney issues.

Wajid Khan along with his brother Sajid Khan, made one of the most popular music composer duos in the Hindi film industry. While the entire entertainment industry was taken aback by the news of his untimely death, several celebrities took to social media to pen heartfelt notes for the musician. Popular playback singer Shalmali Kholgade also took to social media, to share fond memories of the music composer.

Shalmali Kholgade shares her first interaction with Wajid Khan

Shalmali Kholagde is a popular playback singer known for her work in Bollywood as well as in the Marathi film industry. On getting to know about Wajid Khan's demise, Shalmali Kholgade took to her social media to share her first interaction with Wajid Khan. She worked with Sajid-Wajid for the film Daawat-E-Ishq in which she sang the song Shayarana.

Shalmali Kholagde wrote that Wajid Khan had called her to his office and made her sing the song while he played it on the harmonium. She said it was like a dream come true for her, and that the next thing she knew, she was in his studio recording the song. Shalmali Kholgade shared that on the first day of the recording, she kept repeating to him that she could not sing the song and that he should consider someone else for it “but he was so hell-bent on me singing the song”, she added on reflection.

On the second day too, she could not sing the song to her satisfaction but Wajid Khan never gave up on her. On the third day, Shalmalo Kholgade could finally sing the song and she broke down after the recording. She shared how Wajid Khan believed in her even when she could not believe herself. Ending the note, she wrote that she was indebted to him for showing her faith and so much love in the little time they spent together.

