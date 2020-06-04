Wajid Khan Is 'Jannat Ka Rockstar', Says Sajid In Heartwarming Tribute To Late Brother

Bollywood suffered a huge loss on June 1, 2020, when renowned music director Wajid Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital. After Wajid Khan's death, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn his loss and to send their condolences to his family. Sajid Khan, Wajid Khan's elder brother, recently shared a heartfelt post on social media where he paid tribute to his late sibling.

Sajid Khan pays tribute to his late brother, Wajid Khan, calls him "Jannat ka rockstar"

Also Read | Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, And Others Pay Tribute

Above is Sajid Khan's latest Instagram post. The post features a throwback photo of Sajid Khan alongside his late brother, Wajid Khan. In the caption for the post, Sajid Khan wrote that he was in this world with his mother, while Wajid Khan was in the other world with their father. He then lovingly called Wajid Khan his "Jannat ka rockstar".

Also Read | 'You Are The Wind Beneath My Wings', Tina Ambani Wishes Husband Anil Ambani On 61st B'day

Several fans took to the comments section to show their love and support. Fans also reassured Sajid Khan and asked him to stay strong. One fan beautifully mentioned that Wajid Khan would live on through his work and his music. Here are some fans who consoled Sajid Khan after Wajid Khan's untimely demise.

This is not Sajid Khan's first social media tribute for his late brother. Just a day after Wajid Khan's death, Sajid shared a video of his brother on his Instagram story. In the caption for the story, Sajid Khan talked about his brother's passion for music and called him a "legend". Sajid further added that "legends don’t die" and that he would always love his brother.

Wajid Khan's death and funeral

Also Read | Actor Chahatt Khanna Decides To Go Hungry To Help Those Starving And Struggling

Wajid Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Surana Sethia hospital due to kidney problems. Moreover, he also tested positive for COVID-19. Later, Sajid Khan confirmed that his brother died due to a cardiac arrest. After his death, Wajid Khan was laid to rest at Versova cemetery.

A source close to the musician told a news agency that the funeral was only attended by around 20 people, Wajid's close friends and family, due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Numerous celebs took to social media to pay their last respects to Wajid Khan.

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Also Read | Basu Chatterjee Death: Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker Hail Director, Recall Their Roles

[Promo From Sajid-Wajid Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.