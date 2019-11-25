Bindaas Bhidu Jackie Shroff Buys Royal Enfield, The Price Will Leave You Flabbergasted

Jackie Shroff aka Bindaas Bhidu was recently seen flaunting a new motorbike that he recently bought. The Radhe star was seen wearing a striped blue and white shirt and a pair of khaki coloured pants as he rode his Royal Enfield. It has been reported that Shroff’s latest acquisition costs around Rs 3.5 lakhs and is a 648 cc bike.

Reportedly, Jackie Shroff bought a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The bike is an all chrome, Mister Clean vehicle with an engine display of 648 cc. Mister Clean paint scheme is allegedly the most expensive paint scheme in Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. It has been reported that the motorbike has a six-speed gearbox and a twin-cylinder four-stroke engine.

On professional front

Jackie Shroff was seen in some of the most critically acclaimed movies like Saaho and Prassthanam. He was also a part of the South Indian record-breaker Bigil. He will soon be seen in the Salman Khan starrer, Radhe and S.S Kanchi directed movie V Vijayendra Prasad Project. Both the movies are expected to release next year. It has been alleged that Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Pulkit Samrat, Randeep Hooda and Chunky Panday. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2020.

While many of his movies are in different stages of production, he has allegedly finished filming Koochie Koochie Hota Hai. Koochie Koochie Hota Hai an animated take on the famous movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie is slated to release in the year 2021, to mark the 20th anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

