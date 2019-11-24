Govinda, Jackie Shroff Fined After Consumer Accuses Them Of 'fraud' Over Herbal Oil Ad

Govinda and Jackie Shroff have been directed by a consumer court to pay a fine of Rs 26,710 after the two and a company they had promoted a product for, were pulled over the court, reports claimed. The actors and the company were reportedly accused of ‘fraud’ by a man, who claimed that the advertisements of a herbal pain relief oil, from five years ago, turned out to be misleading. The court ruled in favour of the disgruntled consumer.

As per a reports, a man named Abhinav Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, moved a consumer court in Muzaffarnagar after being dissatisfied with the results of a herbal pain relief oil named Sandhi Sudha. Agarwal, a lawyer by profession, had purchased the product in July 2012, after coming across an advertisement in a newspaper featuring Govinda, Jackie Shroff. He said that he bought it for his father for joint pain. He also claimed that the company promised complete relief in 15 days and a full refund if their promise was not fulfilled. However, Agarwal said he did not witness any visible results in the time frame and then approached a representative of the Madhya Pradesh-based company, who suggested that he contacts the company directly. He then sent the product back via courier. Agarwal claimed that the company refused to issue a refund to him and even started ‘harassing’ him. As per reports, he said that he bought the product after seeing the advertisement featuring Govinda and Jackie Shroff. Slamming the company for its claim of providing relief in 15 days, he said that everything had turned out to be a ‘fraud.’

The consumer court reportedly asked Govinda and Jackie Shroff, the company and a broacasting network Telemart Shopping Network Pvt Limited and local distributor Max Communication to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation to Abhinav Agarwal. It also directed the company to return along with an interest of 9 percent, Rs 3,600 he paid to purchase the product, and other legal expenses he incurred for the case. If they fail to make a compensation, the court said that they will have to pay 12 per cent interest on the amount.

Not the first time

Earlier this year, there was a case against Hrithik Roshan too for a similar reason. A Hyderabad-based man had filed a police complaint against him and a fitness company for ‘false promises’ with regards to its fitness centre. Hrithik and the officials of the company had also been booked in July.

