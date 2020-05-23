Bipasha Basu Goes Makeup-free & Flaunts Her 'brown-girl' Look, Fans Call Her 'gorgeous'

Like all other celebs, Bipasha Basu is still keeping in touch with her fans via social media. Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor frequently shares photos and videos on her Instagram page. Recently, Bipasha Basu decided to share a self-love post on Instagram, where she shared pictures of herself without any makeup on. Fans adored her all-natural "brown girl" look and praised her for her beauty.

Bipasha Basu goes makeup-free & shows off her 'brown girl' look

Above is the self-love post that Bipasha Basu recently shared on her official social media page. The post featured multiple photos of the actor without any makeup on. In the caption for the post, Bipasha Basu simply wrote "brown girl=me", revealing that she was going all-natural for these photos. She also tagged the photos with #loveyourself and #meandmymat.

The post featured seven photos of Bipasha Basu and one Instagram Inshot at the end that featured all of her previous makeup-free photos. After Bipasha Basu shared these photos on Instagram, many of her fans were enamoured by her natural beauty. Her fans took to the comments section of the post to praise her beauty and called her "naturally gorgeous".

Some fans also mentioned how much they miss the actor and they hoped to see her in films again. Here are just some of the comments that were posted by fans on Bipasha Basu's latest Instagram post.

[Image from Bipasha Basu Instagram]

Even some of Bipasha Basu's celebrity friends commented on her "brown girl" look. Supermodel Candice Pinto told Bipasha Basu that she looked good, while Farah Khan Ali commented with a bunch of heart-eye emojis. Here are some comments that were posted by celebs and fashion stars.

[image from Bipasha Basu Instagram]

Other celebs who have gone makeup-free amid quarantine

Bipasha Basu is not the only star who has gone all-natural during the COVID-19 quarantine. Several celebs have decided to go makeup-free while social distancing during the pandemic. Salma Hayek, Halle Berry, and Amber Heard are just some of the celebs who showed off their makeup-free look. Check out some other celebs who showed off their natural looks below.

[Promo from Bipasha Basu Instagram]

