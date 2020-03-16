Bipasha Basu 'shocked' As Coronavirus Suspects Flee Hospital, Riteish Deshmukh Reacts

Days after five Coronavirus suspects fled the isolation ward in a Mumbai hospital, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Riteish Deshmukh, among several others, have slammed the attitude, urging everyone to trust the government and medical authorities. The patients were later traced. Bipasha tweeted, “How can people be so ignorant and irresponsible... we as citizens need to be aware and do everything possible for our govt to help us in this situation ... not add to it by being so frustratingly irresponsible. Shocked!!!!”

Bollywood celebrities react

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also reacted to the development and wrote on Twitter, “Disgusting lack of civic sense. Should their identities be made public so that they are sent into isolation immediately and people, in general, are alert? I’m a bit conflicted on this.”

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 119. From the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered. Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

