Bipasha Basu And Sonali Bendre Cancel Events In USA Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting many people. Several events have been cancelled or postponed due to the virus' outbreak. Bollywood celebrities have also followed the same suit to cancel social events as a precautionary measure and the recent addition to this includes Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre. Read to know more.

Also Read | Salman Khan Advices Fans On Coronavirus; Recommends 'Namaste' As Preferred Way To Greet

Bipasha and Sonali cancels events amid COVID-19

Bipasha Basu is one of the most popular actors from early 2000. The Raaz star was reported to be the Chief Guest at the South Asian Women Empowerment Award. It was dated to be held on March 22, 2020, in New Jersey and many other cities across the US.

However, Bipasha Basu has told the event managers to postpone it following the coronavirus outbreak, as per reports.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Wishes 'Monkey Prince' Karan Singh Grover On B'day With A Love Note, See Here

On the other hand, Sonali Bendre was said to be present at a special event for women in Dallas and New York. The Hum Saath Saath Hain star has inspired many with her fight against cancer in previous years. But now, according to the reports, Sonali Bendre’s event also stands cancelled due to the same reason, which is COVID-19.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Reveals Why She ‘chucked’ The Wig During Her Battle Against Cancer

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan also has plans to visit cities like New York for a performance in April. Salman Khan might also travel there at the same time for his tour. Singer Neha Kakkar will reportedly also be performing in Washington DC, on April 3, 2020. Neha has been touring different countries and is currently in Australia, as per reports. However, no information of these events being stalled has surfaced yet. Check out what the celebs shared in the wake of the upcoming events and coronavirus-

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna Shares A Post On How Locals In Mumbai Are Trying To “burn” Coronavirus

Coronavirus has been termed as a Pandemic by the WHO. The virus, which reportedly began from Wuhan, China, is widely spreading across countries. Governments and official authorities across the world are spreading the necessary information and measures to stay safe from the outbreak.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.