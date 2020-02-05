'Black Widow' Character Looks Revealed; Film Releases In India On April 30

Black Widow is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The first looks of the characters were released by Marvel recently and fans cannot seem to hold their excitement.

Character posters of Black Widow

The first look of the characters of Black Widow was released recently. Four images were released on the official handle of Marvel. In the posters released, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour can be seen in their character avatars. They can all be seen dressed in black outfits with weapons. In the last picture, David Harbour can be seen dressed in red for the role of Red Guardian. In the pictures released, all characters, except Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), can be seen looking upward possibly depicting something. They have also mentioned the release date of the film as May 1, 2020. Have a look at the character posters here. In India, the film releases on April 30, 2020.

About Black Widow

Black Widow is a much-anticipated film amongst the Marvel fans. The film is being directed by Cate Shortland and written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Black Widow has also been creating some noise for the star-cast. The ensemble cast includes actors Florence Pugh, William Hurt, Rachel Weisz, amongst others. The trailer of the film was released recently, which has been getting a good response. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

The new 'Black Widow' posters are fantastic. Every time I have more hype to watch the movie 🙌🏻#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/jDMlRjLFqY — ASSEMBLE 🤩 (@WeAreMarvel_) February 3, 2020

Image Courtesy: Marvel Instagram

Black Widow character looks revealed, leaving the fans hyped for more

