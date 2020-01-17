Robert Downey Jr. Aka Iron Man To Appear In 'Black Widow' Movie?

There are speculations that Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. might appear as Tony Stark in the upcoming Marvel Studios' Black Widow. Fans are saying that Robert Downey Jr. might make his potential cameo through digital technology or archival footage. However, Robert Downey Jr. has officially retired from his Marvel role (Tony Stark/ Iron Man) after he sacrificed his life to save the universe in the movie Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr's return in the movie Black Widow

Robert Downey Jr. has an upcoming movie Dolittle. During the promotions of his film, Robert Downey Jr. spoke about Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. He said that they can do anything now and it is better to fire yourself before you get fired. As per reports, Tony Stark will appear one more time in Black Widow.

The script of Black Widow is written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson that takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. So it might not be surprising that Robert Downey Jr. might appear as Tony Stark in a cameo appearance.

In fact, Black Widow was introduced in the movie Iron Man 2, so the character long-standing relationship with Tony Stark also makes it appropriate for Robert Downey Jr. to appear in the prequel film. The upcoming movie Black Window will release on May 1, 2020.

This musta been the moment they found out? HBD #scruffalo @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/aOzoneiGDn — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 22, 2019

The rest of the gang's all here! pic.twitter.com/T3jrvlPJif — Dolittle (@DolittleMovie) November 27, 2019

