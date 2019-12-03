Black Widow's First Teaser Released, Fans Flood Social Media With Hilarious Memes

Scarlett Johansson first made her appearance as Natasha Romanoff, AKA the Black Widow, in the 2010 MCU film, Iron Man 2. Since then, Scarlett's character of Natasha Romanoff has been one of the main pillars of the MCU superhero roster. However, even with her prominence and importance in the MCU, Black Widow has never received a film of her own. That is now about to change as she is finally about to feature in her own film that is slated to release on May 1, 2020. The first teaser for the much-awaited Black Widow movie is finally out and fans are already clamouring in excitement over the upcoming film. Social media has been flooded with memes in appreciation and anticipation of the Black Widow film.

Black Widow memes flood the internet following the teaser drop

Above is the first teaser trailer for Black Widow that was released recently by Marvel Entertainment's official Youtube Channel. The teaser promises an action-packed adventure that will entail the titular character returning to her home country of Russia. It also gives viewers a hint of Black Widow's backstory that has been shrouded in mystery for almost the entirety of the MCU's run. It is likely that the upcoming film will have Natasha Romanoff dealing with foes from her past life. Since the teaser's release, fans of the character and of the MCU have flooded the internet with memes in anticipation of her first feature film. Below are a few Black Widow memes posted by fans on social media.

