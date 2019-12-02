Chris Hemsworth's Thor Might Not Be The Only Survivor In MCU; Details Here

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor might have a better future in the big screen unlike the slain Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. His character, which is over 5000 years old, will be seen in the comical recreation Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. According to reports, in this film, Thor will share the screen space with Natalie Portman. She is reportedly sharing similar powers like Thor by essaying the character of Jane Foster.

More possibilities in MCU

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Thor, other characters like Black Widow and Hulk will also see their stories being taken up in the next chapter. Recently, the makers released the trailer launch date for Black Widow. It will hit the theatres in India on April 30, a day before its US release. The superhero film features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

Furthermore, the MCU will witness a storyline for Hulk. According to multiple reports, Mark Ruffalo might make a comeback in a she-hulk story which is under discussion. Recently while speaking to a news daily, Mark Ruffalo opened up his views on playing the Hulk in the future. He believes that there is more left with that character, especially with Professor Hulk being introduced in the last film. He stated that he will be having a meeting with Kevin Fiege (head of Marvel Studios) to see if anything is left to do or say with the character in the future. Ruffalo hinted that She-Hulk can also be one character his version of Hulk can team up with.

