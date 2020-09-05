'Black Widow' Indian Remake To Release Soon On ZEE5 According To Sharad Kelkar

ZEE5 recently announced that they will be making an Indian remake of the popular drama TV series Black Widow. Black Widow is a Nordic series which itself is a remake of the 2014 Finnish show Mustat lesket. According to the latest details provided by ZEE5, the Indian remake of Black Widow will star Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, and Shamita Shetty in the lead roles. Recently, actor Sharad Kelkar took to social media to spread the word about the upcoming Indian remake of Black Widow. The actor also promised fans that the web series will be out soon.

Indian remake of Black Widow will release soon according to Sharad Kelkar

Also Read | Guess What? Black Widow Teaser Trailer Has A Connection With Avengers: Infinity War.

Taking to social media, actor Sharad Kelkar revealed that he is also involved in the making of the Indian version of Black Widow. The actor wrote that the show was not a superhero movie and he even jokingly apologised to Marvel fans (who are waiting for the Black Widow movie). Sharad Kelkar then told his fans to stay tuned for the Indian adaptation for the popular Finnish drama show Black Widow. He also revealed that the show will release soon on the ZEE5 premium platform.

Also Read | International TV Series 'Black Widows' To Get An Indian Adaptation

To make the show, ZEE5 had to make a deal with NENT Studios UK. The Indian version of Black Widow will be a 12-episode series on ZEE5. This adaptation of Black Widow is the eighth remake of the original Finnish show. Previously, the series was adapted in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia, and the Czech Republic.

Also Read | Black Widow's Alternate Death Scene In Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Revealed

Indian Black Widow is directed by Birsa Dasgupta and also features Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in prominent roles. The show is a dark comedy that tells the story of three best friends who are married to abusive husbands. Disgruntled with their marriage, all three women decide to team up and find a way to kill their abusive husbands. However, their plan fails and one of the three men survives.

The three women then have to find a way to survive as one of the surviving husbands is planning to take his revenge. The whole ordeal also tests their friendship and loyalty to each other. An official release date for the Indian version of Black Widow has not yet been shared by ZEE5.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Still Alive In The Marvel Cinematic Universe? Read What New Theories Suggest

[Promo Sorce: Sharad Kelkar Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.