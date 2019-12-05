Guess What? Black Widow Teaser Trailer Has A Connection With Avengers: Infinity War.

The upcoming movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role of Natasha Romanoff, also known as the Black Widow. This is her first solo film after appearing in several multi-starrer films. The trailer for the much-awaited movie was released earlier. Marvel fans always look for every detail in all trailer or movie in the MCU to find something extra information. This time people discovered a connection that a trailer has with Avengers: Infinity War. Read to know more.

Black Widow teaser connection with Avengers: Infinity War

The teaser trailer of Black Widow was revealed as a surprise. The 2:08 minutes teaser trailer showed several new characters, Black Widows past and her present, before Avengers: Infinity War. One of the scenes from the movie that has been noticed by many is the scene during the 'family' get-together where Alexei Shokstakov, Yelena Belova, Melina and Natasha Romanoff are seen sitting on a table together. Alexei is seen wearing his Red Guardian suit, Melina has worn her Black Widow costume and Natasha appeared donning an all-new white suit. But it was Yelena’s black vest on her white costume that was noticed by many. Fans came up with the idea that it is the same vest that Natasha wore in Avengers: Infinity War, while she was in Wakanda for the final battle. Take a look at both the pictures.

Black Widow’s vest in Avengers: Infinity War

Yelena Belova’s vest in Black Widow teaser trailer

The colour might look a bit off, which is said to be because of the lighting. Along with spotting the vest, there are many scenarios which might explain why Natasha wore the same vest. In the scene where Natasha and Yelena meets and gets in the fight after it ends Natasha calls her 'sis.' This is said to what people from the Red Room, where Black Widows are trained, use to refer to each other. So it might be a goodbye gift given to Natasha by Yelena as she goes ahead in her journey. Another scenario could be that something unpleasant might have happened to Yelena and Natasha. It might also be that the vest is among the Black Widow costumes and Natasha only wore it in Infinity War. However, there has been no confirmation from the side of the makers.

