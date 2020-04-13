Black Widow's Alternate Death Scene In Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Revealed

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame was one of the most anticipated movies in recent times. Such huge films usually have alternate scenes. The latest one doing the rounds on the internet is 'Black Widow’ death scene on Vormir. The alternate version provides a different perspective to the storyline.

Black Widow’s alternate death scene

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow sacrifices herself on Vormir against her companion Clint Barton / Hawkeye. The two engages in a fight, competing against each other on giving their life for the soul stone. In the end, Romanoff jumps down saving Barton leading him to get the soul stone.

In the alternative scene, Thanos’ troops are seen attacking Black Widow and Hawkeye on Vormir. Natasha Romanoff reaches to the end of the cliff and even saves Clint Barton. She then gives him a smile and sees Thanos coming. Romanoff then jumps down the cliff sacrificing herself for the soul stone.

While the original scene had an emotional sequence between Hawkeye and Black Widow, the alternate has more action. Some fans liked that the studio kept the original one. The others wanted the alternate cut to be the final one in the movie. Check out what fans say.

Black Widows sacrifice was much more emotional and impactful in the original version — Jack Caswell (@JackCaswell_) April 9, 2020

I feel like this adds more plot to thanos, man figures out about the soul stone, come on, should've kept it in the movie. — Lan⎊ (@UNSTOPABLEONE14) April 9, 2020

In my opinion, the original way is better because she beats Clint and dies on her own terms. Also it makes zero sense that Thanos is there. — Caleb Crawdad (@CalebLeeNerd) April 9, 2020

While this is such an interesting alternative, the original was so much more emotional and heartbreaking and glad they didn’t change it — marta (@wildflowermarta) April 9, 2020

Another proof that the movie makers didn't actually know what we're they doing and where they were trying to aim it. — Fernando Alvarez #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@InsprdFat) April 9, 2020

I respectfully disagree. The theatrical cut showed the bond between Clint and Natasha very emotionally and heartbreakingly. This one added unneeded action which would have taken away from the drama. Also the original shows how both of our heroes are willing to die. — Atharva Deshpande (@Atharva44784568) April 11, 2020

According to reports, the Black Widow’s alternate death scene initially included in the final cuts of Avengers: Endgame. It even went to be shown to the audiences in one of the test screenings. However, the filmmakers changed the scenes in the end in order to include a more emotional fight scene between Black Widow and Hawkeye. It shows the bond that the two have created with each other over the years.

