Black Widow's Alternate Death Scene In Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Revealed

Hollywood News

Black Widow's alternate death scene in Avengers: Endgame has surfaced on the internet. It has fans split on which scene was better. Check it out and know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Black Widow

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame was one of the most anticipated movies in recent times. Such huge films usually have alternate scenes. The latest one doing the rounds on the internet is 'Black Widow’ death scene on Vormir. The alternate version provides a different perspective to the storyline.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Opening Night Has The Audience Going Ballistic

Black Widow’s alternate death scene

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow sacrifices herself on Vormir against her companion Clint Barton / Hawkeye. The two engages in a fight, competing against each other on giving their life for the soul stone. In the end, Romanoff jumps down saving Barton leading him to get the soul stone.

In the alternative scene, Thanos’ troops are seen attacking Black Widow and Hawkeye on Vormir. Natasha Romanoff reaches to the end of the cliff and even saves Clint Barton. She then gives him a smile and sees Thanos coming. Romanoff then jumps down the cliff sacrificing herself for the soul stone.

Also Read | Marvel's 'Black Widow' Would Be A Completely Unexpected Surprise, Teases Kevin Feige

While the original scene had an emotional sequence between Hawkeye and Black Widow, the alternate has more action. Some fans liked that the studio kept the original one. The others wanted the alternate cut to be the final one in the movie. Check out what fans say.

Also Read | Marvel's 'Black Widow' Starring Scarlett Johansson Gets A New Release Date

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Leaked Credit Scenes Has 'Avenger: Endgame' Connection

According to reports, the Black Widow’s alternate death scene initially included in the final cuts of Avengers: Endgame. It even went to be shown to the audiences in one of the test screenings. However, the filmmakers changed the scenes in the end in order to include a more emotional fight scene between Black Widow and Hawkeye. It shows the bond that the two have created with each other over the years.

 

 

First Published:
