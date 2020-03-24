'Black Widow' Still Alive In The Marvel Cinematic Universe? Read What New Theories Suggest

Black Widow is speculated to be alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was previously shown to be dead. According to rumours that are doing rounds, it is put forward that the character which was shown to die in the Avengers: Endgame wasn’t Natasha Romanoff but her sister Yelena Belova. The character of Yelena will be soon introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Black Widow solo movie.

It has also been speculated that the movie will feature how Yelena uses technology to replace Natasha. Photostatic Veils has already been introduced to fans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. For the unversed, Photostatic Veil or a Nano mask is a device used by S.H.I.E.L.D. and HYDRA agents to impersonate other people by imitating their face and voice.

ALSO READ| 'Black Widow' Wouldn't Have Been As Substantial 10 Yrs Ago: Scarlett Johansson

The upcoming Black Widow movie is sort of a prequel as the proceedings of Black Widow take place somewhere between and alongside Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil war. The character of Natasha Romanoff was shown dead with Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame.

It has also been speculated that Tony Stark aka The Iron Man will also have a cameo appearance in the upcoming Black Widow movie. The movie was scheduled to release theatrically in April 2020. However, the release has been delayed keeping in mind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ| Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Originally Had A Different End In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Black Widow details

Florence Pugh will be seen essaying the role of Yelena in the movie. It has been shown in the Black Widow trailer that both sisters grew up training to become Black Widows together. The theories also suggest that in the movie Avengers: Infinity War, it is shown that Thanos sacrifices the life of daughter Gamora to acquire the Soul Stone. In order to acquire it, he was asked to sacrifice the life of someone he loves.

ALSO READ| Movie Releases Affected By Coronavirus: No Time To Die, Black Widow, & Many More See Delay

However, in Avengers: Endgame the rule to acquire the soul stone changed. The stone only asked a soul for a soul. It is rumoured that it will soon be shown that Yelena would fool the Red Skull, the Keeper of the stone, by taking the place of Natasha Romanoff. Iron Man 2 which released in the year 2010 featured the character of Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson essays the role of Black Widow.

ALSO READ| Marvel's 'Black Widow' Starring Scarlett Johansson Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.