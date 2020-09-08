BMC Files Caveat Against Kangana Ranaut After Actor Responds To 'stop Work' Notice

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday responded to the notice filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged unauthorized construction in her office in Mumbai. The notice mentioned 14 violations in the notice. The notice has been issued under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. The notice has been served to stop the ongoing work inside the office premises and produce the permissions for the unauthorized constructions.

Responding to the notice, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee in his counter-statement wrote, "No work is being carried out by my client in her premises as 'falsely understood by you' therefore the notice issues by you as 'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate my client by misusing your dominant position." [sic]

Furthermore, BMC filed a caveat against Kangana Ranaut after she responded to the notice. Reacting to this, the 'Queen' actor wrote, "Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ..." [sic]

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. The BMC has pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office.

In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. The BMC has given a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized. This comes amid war-of-words between Shiv Sena and Kangana over the latter's controversial remark on Mumbai.

