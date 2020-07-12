Amitabh Bachchan Stable With Mild Symptoms, Says Nanavati Hospital; Will Take Swab Test

As the nation awaits updates on the health of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the Nanavati Hospital officials have released a statement addressed to the media. They have revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is currently stable with normal oxygen levels and mild symptoms for coronavirus. The actor revealed his COVID positive diagnosis through his Twitter handle on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, the hospital has announced, "Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. He has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter."

Amitabh ji and Abhishek Bachchan to go under swab test today by Hospital...

Antigen testing was done by private lab.. So hospital to conduct Swab tests of Amitabh ji and Abhishek today..

After Amitabh Bachchan, even Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The news has been confirmed by the hospital and came after Big B confirmed that he had been admitted to the Hospital, (Nanavati Hospital) and that his family members and staff too had got themselves tested.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

As per the latest update, both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will undergo a swab test on Sunday at the hospital. The earlier test, a rapid anti-gen test, was done by a private lab.

As reports came in that the father-son duo were both asymptomatic, Abhishek himself tweeted that both of them had mild symptoms and urged all not to panic. He too has been admitted to the hospital and added that they were complying with the BMC authorities.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have tested negative, and are isolating with family at their Jalsa home.

