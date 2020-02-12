Bob Biswas Makers Takes Corrective Action After Alleged NGT Norm Floutation In Kolkata

After the morning walkers in Kolkata complained that the unit of Bob Biswas was violating rules laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during their shoot at the Rabindra Sarobar, the makers reportedly took corrective measures as they hired a 10-member team to clean up the location after the day's work was over.

READ: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' Lands In Trouble For Violation Of Environmental Norms

Makers take corrective measures

A source told a leading media publication that the entire unit was shooting at a lake where they followed a 12-hour shift and after that, the hired help took over the location to ensure that it was clean, and no garbage was left behind. For some background, the makers had received severe backlash for cooking inside the premises. But soon after the complaint, they hired a tiffin service that would provide food to the unit hands, and also curbed the use of plastic at the location.

READ: Bob Biswas: Fans Amazed After Abhishek Bachchan's Unrecognisable Look From Film Surfaces

Abhishek Bachchan commenced the shoot for the film earlier last month as he shared updates from the sets of the Diya Ghosh film Bob Biswas. It is a spin-off of the first Kahaani film, which was a mystery thriller that starred Vidya Balan.

READ: Bob Biswas: Fans Amazed After Abhishek Bachchan's Unrecognisable Look From Film Surfaces

One of the most interesting and terrifying antagonists from Kahaani was the assassin Bob Biswas, who would hunt down his targets in the guise of an ordinary overweight salesman. Bob Biswas soon became the most popular villain from the first Kahaani film, as his persona of a wolf in sheep's clothing truly horrified viewers. The upcoming film will delve into the origin of the assassin's career.

Fans of Abhishek Bachchan are excited to hear that the filming of the thriller drama has already begun. Many netizens congratulated the actor and extended their warm wishes to him. Some stated that this is a big year for the star as well as his fans, as Junior Bachchan will be seen in two other movies- The Big Bull and Ludo.

READ: Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shared Screen Space In THESE 7 Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.