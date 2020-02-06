Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shared Screen Space In THESE 7 Films

Abhishek Bachchan just celebrated his 44th on February 5, 2020. The birthday party seemed to be a private affair with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan being the only attendees. Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share a special post for her husband. The husband-wife duo seems to share good chemistry not only in real life but also in reel-life. Here is a list of Abhishek Bachchan’s movies where he shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of an Indian army officer who gets tied up in make-believe marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character. However, both of them fall in love with each eventually and manage to avert a tragic end to their love story. This was the first movie in which Abhishek and Aishwarya starred together. Their fresh pairing and great chemistry made this movie one of the best romantic films of all time.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback Picture From Ritiesh Deshmukh's Album Is Hilarious

Kuch Naa Ho

Although the movie did not do well at the box office, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again shared great chemistry in the film. They essay the role of two individuals who start with disliking each other but later fall in love and brave the advertises that life throws at them. Also, Kuch Naa Kaho was in the headlines because apparently this is when Aishwarya and Abhishek’s romance begun to flourish.

Umrao Jaan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took up Rekha’s legendary role as Umrao Jaan. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, stepped into Farooq Shaikh’s shoes to feature as the Nawab in the movie. Even though the movie did not too well at the box office, none missed the strong screen presence of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s pair.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: John Abraham Has Quirkiest Wish, Netizens Love 'Dostana'

Bunty Aur Bubli and Dhoom 2

In Bunty Aur Bubli, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan only did a dance number Kajra Re, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. But their chemistry and the lyrics made the song one of the memorable parts of the movie. Similarly, in Dhoom 2 Aishwarya was paired with Hrithik Roshan and shared very few scenes with Abhishek.

Guru

Guru has been dubbed as one of the best performances of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to date. The movie was a critical and commercial success. The husband-wife shared great chemistry on-screen. There were also many controversies surrounding the movie, one being that Abhishek and Aishwarya had actually gotten married in the scene where their characters are supposed to get married.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan's Songs That Are Still Very Close To Fans' Hearts, Check Them Out

Sarkar Raj

The first film after their marriage, Sarkar Raj did not add much to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s career. Their marriage even overshadowed the film's release. Sarkar Raj is a sequel to the 2005 flick, Sarkar.

Raavan

This Mani Ratman-directorial was the last film in which Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared together. Despite being one of the most-awaited films of the couple, it failed to impress the audience. The movie tanked at the box office and ever since then, the couple did not share screen space together.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates His 44th Birthday, Gets A Surprise On The Sets Of Bob Biswas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.