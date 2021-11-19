'Bob Biswas': Witness Abhishek Bachchan's Contract Killer Avatar In Crime Drama's Trailer

Makers of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming crime thriller Bob Biswas have released its trailer, which looks every bit intriguing with Bachchan Junior's contract killer role. The teaser showcases Abhishek's Bob Biswas being dragged into his 'cold-blooded murderer' life again after his memory loss. He then embarks on a murder spree, with fleeting glimpses of his wife played by Chitrangada Singh and children appearing throughout the trailer.

The film, which comes as the spin-off of the same character from Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller, Kahaani, is set to showcase the dual life led by the killer, one with his family and the other in the dark alleys of crime. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, it is slated to release on Zee5 on December 3, 2021.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, November 19, the Guru actor uploaded the two and a half minute clip, which invites audiences to "Witness a killer of a love story". For the caption, he wrote, "Nomoshkar. Meet Bob!". Chitrangada Singh also unveiled the clip and mentioned, "Here we go ..Meet the hero of my love story ..or a villain of yours ?." Take a look.

The trailer was hailed by fans and celebrities alike, with Neil Nitin Mukesh calling it 'Simply outstanding'. "Simply outstanding my dear brother@juniorbachchan What an amazing trailer. Loved Bob. Cannot wait to see the film. Congratulations to you and the entire team.", he wrote.

Simply outstanding my dear brother @juniorbachchan What an amazing trailer. Loved Bob. Cannot wait to see the film. Congratulations to you and the entire team. ❤️🤗🤗 https://t.co/v7wSXUJbxY — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) November 19, 2021

As per a media statement, the film's director iterated that she's grateful to Bachchan, Chitrangada and the entire cast of the film, who shaped the project into reality. "I have had the most fantastic experience designing ‘Bob Biswas’, a crime-drama that has a love story in its essence. This film came to me in 2020 which was one of the most difficult times in all of our lives. I was blessed with a fabulous set of actors like Abhishek and Chitrangda amongst others who have given it their all."

She further noted, "With the support of my whole crew, Red Chillies Entertainment and Boundscript, we culminated amidst all odds to make ‘Bob Biswas’ happen & I’m very grateful to them."

