Bobby Deol Celebrates 25 Years In Bollywood, Calls It An 'overwhelming, Emotional' Journey

Bobby Deol was one of the most sought after actor in the early 2000s. He recently completed 25-years in the entertainment business. The actor shared the news on his social media handles, celebrating the day and expressing his emotions on the long journey.

Bobby Deol celebrates 25-years in Bollywood

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle to share the news of him completing 25-year in the entertainment industry. He wrote that his journey has been overwhelming and emotional. The actor mentioned that he has seen the highs and lows in his silver jubilee at Bollywood. He revealed the one thing which he has learned is to never give up. He asserted that he is looking forward to 25 more years in the business and working till the end of the line. The photo shared by Bobby Deol consists of posters of the movie that he has appeared in. Take a look at his post.

Bobby Deol's Instagram post caught the attention of many people. Several users congratulated the actor on completing 25-years in Bollywood, while others commented that they are looking forward to his upcoming journey. Check out a few comments on his post.

Bobby Deol first appeared on the big screen as a child artist in 1977 released, Dharam Veer starring his father Dharmendra and Jeetendra in the titular role. He made his debut as a lead in Bollywood with Barsaat, which released on October 6, 1995. Since then, the actor has appeared in several movies and have earned praises for his various performances. His films include Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, Ajnabee, 23RD March 1931: Shaheed, Humraaz, Bardaasht, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Barsaat, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Apne, Dostana, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Race 3, Housefull 4 and more.

The actor was recently seen in Class of 83’, a Netflix Original Film. He made his debut in a web series with MX original series, Aasharam. The actor played the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala / Monty. The show garnered many praises from the audiences and performed well on the streaming platform.

