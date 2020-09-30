Dharmendra Celebrates Bobby Deol's 25 Years In B'wood With Video Presenting All His Films

On September 30, Bobby Deol completed 25 years in the Hindi cinema. Celebrating his silver jubilee, father Dharmendra took to his Instagram and posted a video that gave a glimpse of Bobby's stills from his various films. More so, the video also featured all the titles of Bobby's films. As the clip came to an end, Dharmendra also added one of his lovable moments with sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol.

The trio could be seen sharing a warm hug. Posting the clip, Dharmendra wrote, "Friends, need your love and good wishes. Love you all." An amused fan wrote, "Very happy with his comeback. All because of your blessings". Many also congratulated Bobby Deol and extended their warm wishes for him.

Bobby Deol completes 25 years in Bollywood

Bobby Deol kick-started his career as a child artist in the film, Dharam Veer, 1977. He made his debut in 1995 after he was roped in for Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Barsaat. The film is produced by Dharmendra and also stars Twinkle Khanna, Raj Babbar. Mukesh Khanna and others. The movie chronicles the tale between Badal and Tina (Bobby and Twinkle), who bump into each other in college. In a turn of events, they fall in love. However, their relationship faces the brunt of Tina's step-dad, who wishes to take over her money.

Bobby Deol's movies

Bobby was then roped in for a slew of movies. Some of his notable work is in flicks like Aur Pyaar Hogaya, Gupt, Kareeb, Soldier, Dillagi, Badal, Ajnabee, and others. After his 2013 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Bobby made a comeback after four years with Poster Boys, 2017.

Bobby Deol's recently released 2020 film titled Class of 83 received rave reviews from fans. Helmed by Atul Sabharwal, the movie also stars Hitesh Bhojraj, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Para, Ninad Mahajani, Prithvik Pratap, Anup Soni. Moreover, he was also seen in the crime drama web-series, Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha.

It premiered on MX Player original. Produced under the banner of Prakash Jha Productions, the show heaped praises from many. As per the report of Business Insider, Aashram garnered 300 million+ streams in less than a month.

(Image Source: Bobby Deol Instagram)

